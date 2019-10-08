BEIJING: Chairman of Board, Orient Holdings Group Limited Jiang Xueming called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Tuesday (today).

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM Nadeem Babar and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Syed Zubair Haider Gilani were present during the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

Orient Group has business areas involving infrastructure construction, real estate development, construction materials, chemical fiber, mining, e-commerce, new materials and intelligent manufacturing, etc.

Earlier today, Chief Executive Officer of Long March Tyre Company Li Qingwen met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaoyang Long March Tyre Co. Ltd. is a member of the Lianoning Tyre Group and is one of the best tyre manufacturers.

The high-level Pakistani delegation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is currently in China on a three-day-long visit.

The PM will also meet the Chinese leadership and exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5 August.

