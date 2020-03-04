OIC SG’s special envoy on Kashmir meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef M. Al Dobeay along with a high-level delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan lauded Organization of Islamic Cooperation for extending unwavering support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5th of August last year.

PM Imran Khan also emphasized that the people of Pakistan as well as Kashmiris look towards the OIC and Muslim Ummah for their active support in the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Ambassador Al Dobeay thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan for his participation in the Makkah Summit last year.

He reiterated OIC’s principled position on the internationally recognized Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which called for its peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay said that the organization will continue supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Talking to Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad, Al Dobeay said that a delegation of the OIC will soon visit the restive Line of Control to observe Indian aggression.

He also discussed the future strategy of the OIC pertaining to the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

On the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur brief the envoy over the ongoing anti-Muslim violence in India and the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

