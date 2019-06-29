ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistani rupee is consistently being devalued in the market, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed ‘money laundering’ as the major reason behind the currency’s depreciation.

Speaking from the floor of National Assembly on Saturday, PM Khan said: “We inherited the current account deficit of $19.5 billion.”

He said Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif narrated a sad tale about the rupee devaluation, but why did he not tell the reason behind it?

Referring to corruption charges on opposition leaders, he questioned that those who were accused of looting the money, “how can they make speeches in the assembly?” about the rupee’s downfall.

Opposition parties left every government department at the record losses, now how can they ask others the answers about the country’s economy, PM Khan stressed.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to all coalition parties for the passage of the federal budget.

He said, in the budget, “we have tried our best to uplift all those areas which are lagging behind. We have given special importance to erstwhile FATA and Balochistan.”

Premier Khan also thanked the armed forces of Pakistan for refusing the increments in the defense budget in order to cushion the economy.

