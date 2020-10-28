ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the issue of the publication of blasphemous caricatures on the international level and asked the leaders of the Muslim states to act collectively for countering the Islamophobia; attacks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Western countries especially Europe, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan has written letter to the head of the Muslim states, urging for unity and clarity to bring an end to Islamophobia and attacks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the Western states especially Europe.

In his letter, he said that Muslim Ummah is confronting a growing concern and restlessness after the recent tide of Islamophobia and attacks through ridicule and mockery of the beloved Prophet Muhammad PBUH in the Western world, especially European.

Read: French president hurt sentiments of millions of Muslims: PM Imran Khan

He said, “The recent statements at the leadership level and incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran are a reflection of this increasing Islamophobia that is spreading in European countries where sizeable Muslim populations reside.”

The premier expressed deep concerns over the closure of mosques in Europe and Muslim women were being denied their right to wear clothing of their choice in public domain even as the nuns and priests continue to display their religious clothing and covert and overt discrimination is widespread against Muslims living in the countries.

Imran Khan added that the ‘hurtful actions’ result in reactions from Muslims after seeing their faith and their beloved Prophet PBUH targeted which results in further discriminatory actions by the governments against Muslim populations. The actions were resulting in marginalisation of Muslims and the creating of space for radical and far-right groups to exploit the situation.

Read: Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Macron ‘needs treatment’ over attitude to Muslims

He warned that ‘the resulting marginalisation leads to radicalisation and this vicious cycle continues to create increasing space for extremists on all sides.’

Imran Khan urged the leaders of the Muslim world to collectively take the lead in breaking the cycle of hate and extremism which nurtures violence and even death.

“I urge all our Muslim leaders as a collectivity, to raise our voice and explain to the leadership of the non-Muslim, especially western states, the deep-seated reverence and love all Muslims feel for their divine book, the Holy Quran, and for our Prophet PBUH. It is time to reach out to “the other” and end cycles of violence bred of ignorance and hate.”

“We must explain to the Western world that value systems differ for different social and religious and ethnic groups in the world. For Europeans and the Jews that Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazim pogrom, has led to many Western, especially European states, to criminalizing any act of criticism or questioning of the Holocaust. We understand and respect that.”

“However, there has to be an understanding by the Western world of giving a similar respect to Muslims, who have also seen their people killed in mass numbers from Bosnia to Iraq to Afghanistan, to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but for whom the pain and hurt is greatest when we see attacks on our faith and our beloved Prophet PBUH through mockery, ridicule and even abuse. In fact, blasphemy against any Prophet of Islam, Christianity or Judaism is unacceptable in our faith.”

PM Imran Khan said that ‘the time has come for the leaders of the Muslim world to take the message with clarity and unity to the rest of the world, especially the Western world so an end is put to Islamophobia and attacks on Islam and our Prophet PBUH.”

He added that ‘the world cannot continue on this hate spiral, which only benefits extremists agendas on all sides and results in polarized societies and violence.”

“Our faith is guided by peace and tolerance as practiced in Riyasat-i-Madina and in accordance with Misaq-i-Madina (the Treaty concluded by our Prophet PBUH between Muslims and Jews). It is our responsibility to inform the world of this spirit and core of our faith Islam.”

Comments

comments