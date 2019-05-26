PM Imran telephones Indian counterpart, congratulates election victory

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and congratulated him over electoral victory for the second term, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, PM Imran Khan expressed his desire for carrying out joint efforts of the betterment of their nationals. He urged to work together for peace and development of the region.

On May 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had felicitated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on winning another five-year term after a landslide victory in the general election.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia,” he tweeted.

The tweet came after India’s counting of hundreds of millions of votes in its general election last Thursday showed a coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party taking an early lead.

Later, Narendra Modi had replied in kind to the Pakistani counterpart’s gesture and said, “I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region.”

Comments

comments