ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to establish a high-powered commission under his supervision to find out facts behind soaring of loans to Rs24,000 billion in last 10 years.

The commission will be comprised of officials from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“No one will be able to continue corruption in the country in future. The country is now stabilised and I will go after them now.”

PM Imran Khan, while commencing his address to the nation after the government announced Budget 2019-20, said, “Pakistanis! Our government has presented its first-ever budget. This is the budget which will reflect ideology of New Pakistan.”

“New Pakistan will be built on principles of the state of Madina. Keep remember! Pakistan is going to be a great country. The Madina state was a model state. It is sorrowful that the principles exist only in Western world.”

He reiterated that the head of state is answerable and not above the law. The premier said, “It was the biggest principle of the Madina state that restricted the head of state to become accountable.”

“Value of humanity was present in the state and [rights of] a citizen belongs to minority community was equivalent to other citizens.”

“The last sermon of our beloved Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was above than the charge of human rights,” he said.

“The nation will rise now. Naya Pakistan cannot be made through a switching a button by Imran Khan.”

The premier said, “The bigger pillars [of politcs] are jailed now and nobody could even think about it. Judges of the Supreme Court were purchased in past, whereas, NAB [National Accountability Bureau] was established by the two political parties [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)].”

PM Khan said, “Democracy is not running properly since our government is formed. Democracy runs when two different theories are present in the Parliament.”

“What’s wrong I have done with the opposition which pushes them not to let me allow to address [in the House]? Whenever, I reaches the National Assembly, the opposition members start shouting.”

PM Khan clarified again that he will not given them another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) under pressure and the blackmailing tactics adopted by the opposition parties. I have not generated cases against opposition.

“Our country was burdened under hefty loans due to two NROs. N-League grabbed rulership of the country for two times and it sent Asif Ali Zardari behind the bars. Nawaz Sharif was awarded NRO during Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.”

“Musharraf had awarded first NRO in 2002. In 2008, leaders of both parties had arrived back and signed Charter of Democracy. Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had appointed NAB chairman.”

The premier said that Zardari and Sharif had decided to rule the country for five year after getting turns.

He added, “Rs24,000 billion loans were taken by the previous governments as it was not the Charter of Democracy but the Charter of Corruption.”

“Corruption is the major reason behind rising loans on the country. They sent national money abroad through Hawala Hundi and money laundering. $26 million worth money laundering was only made by the family of Shehbaz Sharif.”

“Assets of Shehbaz Sharif’s family increased up to 85 per cent in last 10 years. They expanded their companies to 30 from four during the period.”

“Shehbaz’s family transferred money abroad through telegraphic transfer (TT) and all the work was made through fake [bank] accounts.”

While exposing illegal acts by previous rulers, PM Khan said that the prime minister of the country was found as an employee of a Dubai-based company. He asked for calling an example where a premier was working as an employee of another country.

He said that approximately $10 billion money was present in different bank accounts in foreign countries, whereas, $9 billion worth properties were purchased by Pakistanis in Dubai.

The premier said that the company of Sharif family was started growing in Saudi Arabia after it came into power in 2008.

“It is very different phenomena to hear a common man stealing money instead of knowing about a prime minister who is looting public assets.”

“The country’s loan rises to Rs30,000 billion from Rs6,000 billion due to these people. In Musharraf’s era, foreign loans of the country reached to $41 billion from $2 billion.”

The premier detailed that the current account deficit is $19.5 billion which was $2.5 billion during PML-N’s government.

He praised sacrifices of armed forces for the security of the country. The premier also acknowledged decision of the armed forces for not taking increment in the budget.

“Our country is facing a difficult time and we will put this country out of crisis with joint efforts.”

“I and FBR chairman will work together to achieve revenue target of Rs5500.”

PM Khan once again asked the nationals to get benefit of Assets Declaration Scheme. He clarified that all benami properties will be seized after June 30.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government announced its first budget for fiscal year 2019-20 with estimated resource availability of Rs7,899.1 billion against Rs 4,917.2 billion in the budget estimates of 2018-19.

