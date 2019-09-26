NEWYORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, a press release issued by the PM’s media office said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the Norwegian Prime Minister on the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailing grave risks for peace and security.

He also highlighted belligerent statements by Indian political and military figure as well as their allegations of “terrorists” seeking to cross over and stressed that these were meant to stage some false flag operation and further escalate the tensions.

The premier underscored the need for urgent steps by the international community to help alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people subjected to inhuman lockdown for 7 weeks. He stressed that it was equally important to ward off threats to peace and security and to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

In the regional context, the two leaders exchanged views on the Afghanistan issue and underscored the importance of a successful conclusion of the peace and reconciliation process.

PM Khan also expressed the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with Norway.

Comments

comments