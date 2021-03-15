PM to launch olive plantation drive in Nowshera today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where he will launch an olive plantation campaign, ARY News reported on Monday.

During his visit, the premier will be briefed about the olive plantation and he will also address an event. The olive plantation is part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

The federal government has prioritised olive cultivation in order to make prosper and help to save foreign exchange.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated a newly-constructed dry port in the Azakhel area of Nowshera.

He had thanked Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed for earmarking funds for the construction of the dry port, which he said will not only boost trade but yield employment opportunities.

The prime minister had said the project was envisaged in 2006 but could not be completed by previous governments.

According to official sources, the dry port that has been built at a cost of Rs510 million will boost trade and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire region.

