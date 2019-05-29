ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in the 14th OIC Summit being held in Makkah-ul-Mukarramah on 31 May 2019, Foreign Office (FO) said.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the FO said the summit will provide a valuable platform for Organization of Islamic Council (OIC) states to exchange views and deliberate on a range of political, economic and security issues of interest to Islamic countries.

“The Prime Minister will, among other things, focus on the imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah, support for Muslim causes including Jammu and Kashmir, countering growing Islamophobia, and ensuring educational and scientific excellence.”

The statement added: “As one of its founding members, Pakistan has played a key role in advancing a range of Muslim causes and in efforts to revitalize the Organization. The OIC has consistently supported Pakistan’s principled stand on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through its resolutions, communiqués and declarations.”

The 14th summit will be preceded by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting on 29 May 2019, the press release said, adding that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the CFM, participate in the meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, and meet his counterparts from OIC countries.

