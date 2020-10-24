Have a little bit of patience, Pakistan will emerge as powerful country, PM tells people

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that people should have a little bit of patience to see Pakistan emerge as a powerful country in the comity of nations.

Speaking at an event at Isa Khel Cadet College in Mianwali, he emphasised the need for promoting knowledge economy to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prime Minister Khan maintained the government is trying to develop backward areas and ensure they are provided with all basic amenities of life, including access to quality healthcare and education.

Noting that the politics of ‘thana culture’ and ‘patwari’ is aimed to instill fear among voters, he said: “Our government is keen to transform the police into a dynamic force that protects the weak segments of society.”

He called for the common man to be treated fairly at police stations. To him, he said, whoever commits a crime should be punished and one who works hard should be rewarded.

PM Khan said that a new system has been worked out to ensure the presence of doctors in healthcare facilities in far-flung areas. He said the ruling elite getting treatment in London hospitals doesn’t care about the poor.

He said the people of Isa Khel helped him win the first seat in Parliament. “The people of Mianwali sided with me when none supported. They were with me when people asked how a cricketer would do politics.”

Comments

comments