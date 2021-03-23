PM vows to transform Pakistan into a truly democratic welfare state

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that his government’s vision is to transform Pakistan into a truly democratic welfare state, on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

“Today, let us renew our commitment to make Pakistan a humane, progressive and prosperous state akin to Riyasat-e-Madina based on rule of law, meritocracy, egalitarianism and compassion,” he said in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day (March 23).

The prime minister said that 23rd March, 1940 was a momentous occasion when the Muslims of the Sub-Continent decided to establish a separate homeland to free themselves from the shackles of oppression and slavery of the Hindutva mindset.

“Today, we pay tribute to the Father of the Nation and all the leaders of the Independence Movement who united Muslims of British India and struggled for creation of a free and independent Muslim State. The struggle culminated in the emergence of Pakistan on the map of the world on 14th August, 1947,” he added.

The prime minister said that while commemorating the day, they needed to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

“Our great nation has successfully overcome challenges of immense magnitude in past through unity and resilience. Today, we need to remain strong to face the pandemic that has engulfed the entire World. InshaAllah, we will succeed in these testing times,” he maintained.

The prime minister also expressed solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who have been subjected to the worst form of state oppression by Indian security forces.

“We salute their courage and will continue to support them morally, politically and diplomatically for realization of their right to self-determination under relevant UNSC Resolutions,” he added.

“May Almighty Allah grant us strength to remain steadfast during all testing times. Pakistan- Paindabad,” the Prime Minister concluded.

