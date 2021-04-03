PM says puzzled at cacophony over Pakistan not being invited to global climate summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he was puzzled at the cacophony over Pakistan not being invited to a climate change conference, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his Twitter messages, PM Imran Khan said that his government’s environment policies are driven solely by the commitment to the future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change. ‘ Hence our initiatives of Green Pakistan, 10 billion-tree tsunami project, nature-based solutions, cleaning up our rivers etc.’

PM’s statement came after the announcement of a global climate summit by US President Joe Biden, starting from April 22-23 where 40 world leaders including China, India and Bangladesh were invited.

He added, ‘We have gained vast experience in 7 years, beginning with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and our policies are being recognised and lauded. We are ready to help any state wanting to learn from our experience.’

The premier said, “I have already laid out priorities for the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 – COP26 – if the international community is serious about countering the impact of climate change.’

It may be noted here that the global summit called by the US president is a major international event on climate change prior to the organisation of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 1 – 12 November 2021 that will be hosted by the United Kingdom (UK) in order to bring countries together to accelerate action towards climate change goals.

