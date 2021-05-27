HARIPUR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has said that the government taking steps to address the challenges of climate change, ARY News reported.

This he said while addressing the ceremony in connection with Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program in the Haripur district of Punjab.

Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed PM Imran Khan on the achievements of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program.

Prime Minister also took briefing on the report on the “Nature Capital of Pakistan” of the United Nations Environment Program.

The premier said Pakistan has taken climate change very seriously and taking practical steps to deal with its effects. Pakistan is included in the list of 10 countries that are most affected by climate change.

We want to leave a better Pakistan for our upcoming generations, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Highlighting the importance of the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, he said that the project was initially kicked off from KP, which is expanding now.

PM Imran Khan further said Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change are being appreciated worldwide and Islamabad is hosting World Environment Day.

