PM Imran Khan briefs parliamentary party about new LG system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday briefed Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party about new Local Government system, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The premier chaired a parliamentary party meeting prior to the National Assembly session.

The meeting begun at the Parliament House Committee Room 2 at 10:00am. The prime minister presented the course of action in the parliamentary party meeting. The PM had invited allies party leaders also in the meeting.

Well informed sources said Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh also attended the meeting, who briefed the parliamentary party about the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The premier also took parliamentary party into confidence over new Local Bodies System in Punjab, sources said.

“New LG system to bring prosperity in the country and will ensure devolution of the powers”, PM maintained.

PM Imran Khan clarified in the meeting about how to tackle with the opposition.

The meeting also clarified the strategy to respond to the political criticism and inflation.

On Mar 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s parliamentary party meeting.

The meeting began around 3:00 pm at the Parliament House. Important matters came under discussion in the meeting.

All the elected members of the party had been asked to ensure their presence.

On Mar 5, Prime Minister’s House spokesperson had rejected reports that PM Khan had expressed displeasure over Faisal Vawda for visiting the restive Line of Control (LoC).

“Neither did the prime minister take notice of Faisal Vawda’s visit to LoC nor gave him directives,” the spokesman had clarified. “The reports doing rounds about the minister negate the truth.”

