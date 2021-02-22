ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today to review preparations from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate elections besides meeting members of the PTI parliamentary group in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

Sources told ARY News that PM Imran Khan will personally address reservations over the nominations of candidates for the Senate elections from KP. He will also review strategy for the elections and coordination with other political parties.

PM Khan, the sources said would also meet with the Senate candidates from KP province.

Moreover, a briefing will be given to the premier regarding the cricket stadium project in Kalam which would be completed in two years. The 120-kanal Kalam cricket stadium having a capacity to accomodate 6,000 spectators will be constructed at the cost of Rs358 million, sources said.

