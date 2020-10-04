PM Imran Khan summons session of national nutrition council

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC) tomorrow, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The second session of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC) has been summoned by PM Imran Khan on Monday (tomorrow) which was earlier scheduled on October 2. However, it was postponed by the federal government on substantive grounds.

Sources told ARY News that UN Regional Coordinator Jolene Frederick and the head of UNICEF Pakistan will participate in the upcoming session of PNNCC which would deliberate upon government steps in accordance with the challenges of the nutrition situation in the country.

Dr Sania Nishtar and Dr Baseer Achakzai will brief the participants of the meeting, whereas, the representatives of international institutions will brief details of ongoing projects in Pakistan, sources added.

The national council will envisage a comprehensive strategy for overcoming the challenges regarding malnutrition in the country.

The first session of PNNCC had held at PM Secretariat on November 8 last year where the premier Imran Khan chaired the council with six ministers as its members

