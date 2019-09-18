ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed groundbreaking of Prefabricating Housing Project, along with the Chinese envoy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said the project from the Chinese company will help provide affordable houses to the ordinary people in the shortest possible time. PM Khan also expressed gratitude to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on the launch of the project.

He said prefabricated houses will be established in big cities like Karachi and Lahore where many people have been residing in shanties.

The prefabricated housing society project is being initiated for the first time in Pakistan, Khan said explaining that the houses can be built within three to four months under this project, whereas construction of flats takes three to four years.

While inviting foreign investors to Pakistan, PM Khan said there are numerous opportunities to invest in housing sector in the country.

He said the relocation of housing, agriculture and exports industries from China are the top priorities of his government.

It is pertinent to note that the plant for Easy Prefabricated Homes is being set up by leading Chinese Company Henan D.R. Construction Group in M-3 Special Economic Zone.

