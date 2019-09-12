Solidarity with Kashmiris: PM announces big public gathering in Muzaffarabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced to organise a massive public gathering at the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, on September 13 (tomorrow) in order to protest against Indian brutalities in the occupied valley, ARY News reported.

PM Khan, in his latest Twitter message, made the announcement to take another step for highlight the Kashmir issue and miseries of the Kashmiri people being faced by them due to continuous siege of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier said that the public gathering will be organised to send a message to the world regarding the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian occupation forces besides showing Pakistan’s firm support to Kashmiris.

He said, “I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.”

The latest announcement of public gathering is among one of the series of events being organised by the Pakistani government besides making diplomatic efforts on international platforms to end miseries of Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir after its illegal annexation by India.

India imposed a military clampdown on occupied Kashmir from August 5 to prevent unrest as New Delhi revoked the disputed region´s autonomy. Mobile phone networks and the internet are still cut off in all but a few pockets.

