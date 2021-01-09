ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Balochistan capital Quetta where he will meet heirs of the slain coal miners in Machh massacre, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed during his visit to Quetta. Federal minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari are already present in Quetta.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After reaching the Balochistan capital, the premier will meet relatives of the Machh victims to offer his condolence.

Moreover, a briefing will be given to PM Khan regarding the Machh incident during his visit.

Earlier in the day, mourners offered funeral prayers of the Hazara victims of Machh massacre today after their negotiations with the government went successful on Friday night.

Balochistan ministers, deputy speaker Qasim Suri, PM’s aide Zulfiqar Bukhari and federal minister Ali Zaidi attended the funeral prayers and burial rites of the slain coal miners.

Comments

comments