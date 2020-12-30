ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered action against foreign-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) defaming Pakistan within the next 48-hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The prime minister headed a meeting today to receive an in-depth briefing on the activities of the NGOs that are receiving foreign funds and are involved in defaming the country in the guise of Islamophobia, terrorism and human rights.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was briefed during the meeting that certain NGOs were also involved in propaganda against the state institutions on the behest of anti-Pakistan elements.

“Some of the NGOs have also launched a propaganda campaign against the country in the guise of minority and women rights,” the briefing said as the prime minister was showed evidence of propaganda being launched from such NGOs and organizations.

Over a recommendation from the meeting for action against such organisations, the sources said that the prime minister ordered immediate action against them within the next 48 hours.

“The registration of all such NGOs and organizations should be cancelled,” the prime minister said adding that they have to cleanse the country of anti-state elements.

Imran Khan said that all such NGOs would be exposed before the masses. “Before countering the external threat, we have to first deal with the issues faced by the nation from within,” he said.

Read More: Interior ministry asked to act against DRF, Nighat Dad over ‘misuse of foreign funds’

It is pertinent to mention here that a cabinet meeting headed by the prime minister a day before decided to take decisive action against NGOs promoting foreign agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was quoted as saying during the meeting that he had also received reports against the NGOs being run on foreign funding.

The federal ministers said that it was time for decisive action and stern measures should be adopted against such organizations.

