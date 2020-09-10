PM Imran Khan submits his reply in SAPM, advisers appointment case

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has submitted his reply in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a petition challenging appointments of his advisers and special assistants, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition of Nadeem Sarwar advocate. PM Imran Khan, Law ministry, Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Shahzad Qasim have submitted their replies.

The premier in his reply submitted through his lawyer in the LHC has stated that according to Article 93 of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, he has the prerogative to appoint five special assistants and determine their salaries and allowances.

The claim of the petitioner regarding appointments against the law and constitution is incorrect.

“The appointments of the SAPM and Advisers are in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan”, PM Imran Khan stated in his reply submitted in the court.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had released a written order that stated there was no restriction of appointing persons having dual nationality as special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs).

