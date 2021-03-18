PM Imran Khan distributes residential flats, houses among labour class

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has distributed the residential flats and houses to the working class under the Workers Welfare Fund, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The premier attended the ceremony of allotment of residential flats and houses among the working class and inaugurated the event by planting a sapling. Later, PM Khan unveiled the plaque at the ceremony and he was given a briefing regarding the housing project.

While addressing the ceremony after balloting, PM Imran Khan said that the housing project is a major achievement of the government as nobody has thought about the projects for 25 years. He said that Naya Pakistan is the name of a new though and a mindset, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is proving it.

The housing project was a favour to the labour as it is their right to own a home, said PM Khan, adding that the project was initiated after the government has introduced a new law under which the banks are providing loans.

He continued that the PTI government has the vision to uplift the weak segment of society. The people getting the houses will get a chance to clear their loans in the next 20 years, whereas, 1,500 flats will be allotted in the second phase, he announced.

PM Khan said that the project could not be completed if the banks do not take part in it. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor is performing his duties for dispatching loans for houses. He announced that the government will launch more housing schemes after getting its income improved. The government is making maximum efforts to provide houses to the salaried and working class.

The premier said that the coronavirus pandemic affected the global economies, however, Pakistan avoided bearing a major impact due to its construction industry. The construction industry is growing day by day and it will create more employment in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bukhari completed the residential project pending for 11 years for the construction and allotment of more than 1,000 flats and 500 houses. The labourers, widows, differently-abled and working class will be given shelters on the basis of mortgage and easy instalment.

The ownership of the residential units will be given to those people earning below Rs500,000. Under the Workers Welfare Fund, 3,000 workers had been registered and the flats and houses will be distributed among 1,500 workers through balloting.

