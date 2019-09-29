ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has landed in the federal capital Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States where he delivered a historical speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport, PM Imran Khan received warm welcome from federal ministers, cabinet members, other legislators, central leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of PTI activists crowded to meet him.

Special arrangements were made prior to the arrival of the premier at Islamabad airport as his special flight was scheduled to land at 4:30 pm.

A large number of activists arrived at the Islamabad International Airport in shape of rallies from Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman and central leaders of the ruling party are present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his delegation departed for Riyadh by a commercial flight back to Pakistan.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, was seen off at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi.

The prime minister’s plane earlier landed in Jeddah, where he stayed for three hours, before departing for Islamabad.

On Friday evening, the plane carrying PM Khan with his entourage back to home after his historic address to the United Nations General Assembly had routed back to New York due to a technical fault.

Meanwhile, a grand reception is planned for the returning PM after his historic speech in the UNGA.

According to details, a grand reception to commemorate Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts at the United Nations General Assembly, related to US visit was being planned with special emphasis on recognition of the Prime Minister’s efforts in this regard.

Chief organiser Saifullah Niazi had reportedly ordered party workers to prepare for the occasion and receive the Prime Minister at the airport in glorious fashion, stamping their love and affection for their leader and his exhaustive efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and the injustices being committed around the globe against Muslims and poorer human beings.

