PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to review law and order situation

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in Balochistan province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan was briefed over the overall law and order situation of the province, as well as Machh incident during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan governor, chief minister, interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, federal ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari. Commander Southern Command, Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC), Balochistan home minister and chief secretary were also present.

The premier is likely to meet the families of Machh victims during his visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Balochistan capital Quetta where he is scheduled to meet heirs of the slain coal miners in Machh massacre.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed during his visit to Quetta. Federal minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari are already present in Quetta.

After arriving in Balochistan capital, the premier held a meeting with Balochistan governor and chief minister which was also attended by Commander Southern Command to discuss matters related to law and order situation of the province.

Earlier in the day, mourners offered funeral prayers of the Hazara victims of Machh massacre today after their negotiations with the government went successful on Friday night.

