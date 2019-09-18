PM Imran Khan to review performance of KP cabinet members today: sources

PESHAWAR: An emergency meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has been summoned today (Wednesday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting which will start at 4:00 pm will be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting will review the performance of the provincial cabinet and reshuffling is also expected in the portfolios of the ministers and assistants.

A source had suggested that names for those to be replaced and those who will be brought in to replace them have already been finalised by the party’s provincial leadership and that only the premier’s nod is awaited.

Read more: KP govt quashes notification for dress code implementation in Peshawar

Yesterday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet had approved the merger of Levies and Khasadar Forces in the regular police force.

Presiding over the provincial cabinet meeting in Peshawar, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had said all the facilities and benefits of the police force will be given to Levies and Khasadar force, Radio Pakistan reported.

Comments

comments