ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi on securing the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

In his tweet, PM Imran Khan said he is happy that Balochistan and former FATA got the two slots in line with his policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pakistan that have been marginalized or left behind in the past.

صادق سنجرانی اورمرزا محمد آفریدی کو سینٹ چیئرمین اور ڈپٹی چیئرمین کے انتخابات میں کامیابی مبارک۔ مجھےخوشی ہےکہ پاکستان کےپسماندہ اور ماضی میں پیچھےرہ جانے والےعلاقوں کی قومی دھارے میں شمولیت کی میری حکمتِ عملی کےتحت یہ دو اہم عہدےبلوچستان اورسابق قبائلی علاقوں (فاٹا) کو میسر آئے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 13, 2021

Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi of the ruling alliance were elected as chairman and deputy chairman Senate respectively on Friday.

Out of the total 98 votes polled, Sadiq Sanjrani secured forty-eight votes whilst his rival and candidate of opposition parties Yousaf Raza Gilani got 42 votes. Eight votes were rejected.

Mirza Muhammad Afridi, for the office of deputy chairman Senate, secured fifty-four votes whilst the candidate of opposition parties Abdul Ghafoor Haideri bagged forty-four votes out of the total ninety-eight votes polled.

