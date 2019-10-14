PM to depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow after concluding Iran’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia to pay a brief visit to the kingdom on Tuesday (tomorrow).

As per sources, the prime minister is scheduled to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During the meeting, he would exchange views with Saudi leadership regarding the proposals made by Iranian officials about an expected dialogue between the two hostile countries. Amid rising tension in the middle east, they are also likely to discuss ways to maintain peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would also accompany Prime Minister Khan.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Speaking at a joint presser alongside the Iranian president, PM Khan said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

“War between Saudi Arabia and Iran should never happen. The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue for which I am here”, he said.

“This visit to Iran and the visit which I will undertake to Saudia on Tuesday is a Pakistan led initiative. I will go with a positive mind to Saudia, Pakistan will play the role of a facilitator. We are willing to host both countries in Islamabad so that they could try and iron out their differences.”

Comments

comments