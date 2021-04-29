ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative for peace with Iran expressing the confidence that it would strengthen the Muslim Ummah.

In a tweet, PM Imran said Iran is our neighbour and Saudi Arabia is our closest friend and this peace initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah.

ہم ایران کے ساتھ بحالئ امن کے حوالے سے سعوی عرب کی کاوش کا خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں۔ ایران ہمارا ہمسایہ تو سعودی عرب قریب ترین دوست ہے۔ امن کی جانب اٹھایا گیا یہ قدم امتِ مسلمہ کیلئے باعثِ تقویت ہو گا۔

https://t.co/LXj0pRiYFp — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 28, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan always raised voice for the normalisation of ties between KSA and Iran and had offered to mediate too.

Saudi Arabia s crown prince struck a conciliatory tone towards Iran, saying he sought “good” relations with Iran.

“Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview broadcast late Tuesday.

“We do not want Iran’s situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow… and to push the region and the world towards prosperity.”

