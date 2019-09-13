ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on September 19, prior to his journey to attend the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York.

As per details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh and Trade Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood will accompany the prime minister on his two days long visit.

Diplomatic sources said the premier is visiting the kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

After concluding his Saudi visit, PM Khan will fly to the US from the kingdom to participate in the UNGA session.

This will be the third visit of PM Khan to Saudi Arabia since he took to power.

Earlier on Sep 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s state minister for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan-al Nahyan at the PM House.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the worsening human rights situation, month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied valley.

While the ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE said that they fully understand the anguish of the people of Pakistan over the recent developments and were concerned over the worsening humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

