PM Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss Kashmir crisis again

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talked about the grave situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir in a phone call on Tuesday.

According to reports in the Arab media, PM Khan during his phone call with the Saudi crown prince informed him about the recent situation in occupied Kashmir which has been under lockdown since August 5.

This was the third phone call between the prime minister and the Saudi crown prince in three weeks.

On the other hand, Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday (tomorrow) on a day-long visit to Pakistan.

Read more: Saudi crown prince telephones PM, discusses Kashmir situation

According to the schedule of the visit issued by the Saudi Embassy, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss bilateral relations and regional situation.

Back in the month of February, in an interview to the Indian television, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir had said that the conflict must be resolved as per aspiration of Kashmiri people. He had said that the Kashmir conflict should be settled by dialogues between Pakistan and India.

Comments

comments