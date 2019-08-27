PM Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss occupied Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday night.

As per details, the PM briefed the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the latest regional situation arising after India stripped off the special status of occupied Kashmir.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, both the leaders discussed occupied Kashmir’s situation and PM Khan apprised the crown prince about India’s move in the held valley.

Earlier on Aug 7, PM Khan had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and told him about the worsening situation in the held valley amid Modi government’s move to strip it (IoK) of its special status on Aug 5.

Since August 4, an unprecedented communications blockade and a strict curfew have been imposed in the occupied territory, cutting the region from the rest of the world and preventing contact within Kashmir and with the outside world for the 16th consecutive day today.

Due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing a severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines, as per Kashmir Media Service.

