Pakistan doing more than it’s share to fight climate change: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is doing more than it’s share to fight climate change.

Sharing a graph of budget allocations for the Ministry of Climate Change over the previous ten years, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: “Pakistan doing more than it’s share to fight climate change and thinking about its future generations.”

Pakistan doing more than it’s share to fight climate change and thinking about its future generations. pic.twitter.com/5pVKahQfsV — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 12, 2021

Rs14,500 million have been earmarked for the climate change ministry in the next fiscal year budget.

Also Read: A look at what is getting cheaper, costlier after budget 2021-22

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf-led federal government rolled out the budget 2021-22 on Friday.

Pakistan’s economy has witnessed a V-shaped recovery after contracting by 0.47 per cent in FY 2020-21, according to the budgetary documents. The provisional GDP growth rate for FY 2021 is estimated to be 3.94 per cent against the targeted growth of 2.1 per cent through the policy initiatives undertaken during FY 2020-21.

The nominal GDP for FY 2021 is projected to increase from Rs45,567 billion to Rs47,709 billion, whereas, the Economic Stimulus of Rs1.24 trillion announced in March 2020 has been extended for the FY 2021 and an amount of Rs155 billion has been released to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments