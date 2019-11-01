PM Khan waives passport, prior registration requirements for Sikh pilgrims

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan waives off two requirements for Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur from India as a gesture of appreciation and gratitude, ARY News reported on Friday.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا ہندوستان سے آنے والے سکھ یاتریوں کے لئے 2 شرائط میں چھوٹ کا اعلان۔

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا ہندوستان سے آنے والے سکھ یاتریوں کے لئے 2 شرائط میں چھوٹ کا اعلان۔#ARYNews

In a tweet earlier this morning, he announced that Sikhs travelling to Pakistan would not need a passport and could travel on the basis of just there National Identity Card.

Imran Khan also waived off the condition requiring pilgrims to register ten days in advance to perform their religious duties in Kartarpur.

Lastly, he mentioned that on the auspicious occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birthday no fee will be charged from the pilgrims on day of  Kartarpur’s inauguration.

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted an invitation from Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor.

On a special directive from Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Javed approached Sidhu to extend the invitation for the grand ceremony on November 9.

