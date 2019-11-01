PM Khan waives passport, prior registration requirements for Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan waives off two requirements for Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur from India as a gesture of appreciation and gratitude, ARY News reported on Friday.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا ہندوستان سے آنے والے سکھ یاتریوں کے لئے 2 شرائط میں چھوٹ کا اعلان۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کا ہندوستان سے آنے والے سکھ یاتریوں کے لئے 2 شرائط میں چھوٹ کا اعلان۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, October 31, 2019

In a tweet earlier this morning, he announced that Sikhs travelling to Pakistan would not need a passport and could travel on the basis of just there National Identity Card.

For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport – just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji’s 550th birthday — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 1, 2019

Imran Khan also waived off the condition requiring pilgrims to register ten days in advance to perform their religious duties in Kartarpur.

Lastly, he mentioned that on the auspicious occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birthday no fee will be charged from the pilgrims on day of Kartarpur’s inauguration.

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted an invitation from Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor.

On a special directive from Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Javed approached Sidhu to extend the invitation for the grand ceremony on November 9.

