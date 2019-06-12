ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government was fully cognizant to the problems being faced by the people of Sindh and would soon pay a visit to the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, in a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly from Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpur Khas divisions, said those, who had plundered the public resources, would be held accountable for their deeds.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to establish a high-powered commission yesterday under his supervision to find out facts behind soaring loans worth Rs24,000 billion in last 10 years.

“No one will be able to continue corruption in the country in future. The country is now stabilised and I will go after them now,” Khan had expressed.

Sindh has been facing detrimental health issues especially pertaining to a recent upsurge which has turned into an endemic of Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) in different areas of the province.

Drinkable Water and food scarcity in areas such as Tharparkar has also been cause for major concern.

