Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message to the nation today, Thursday addressed the dire taxation issue being faced by the country where only 1% people out of a population of 220 million are tax filers, ARY News reported.

Out of 22 crore people in Pakistan, only 1% pay their taxes. This is why we still lag behind in terms of education, health and infrastructure than most other nations. Get your assets declared by 30th June 2019 and contribute to the growth & prosperity of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/5ZxDn3YG2g — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 30, 2019

Prime Minister Pakistan in a recorded video message addressing the nation says, “I am here to discuss a very critical matter with the people of Pakistan, only 1% of the population is filing taxes and bearing the weight of the other 99%.”

“If you do not pay your taxes then we can’t help rebuild the country, we can’t work on hospitals, schools and basic infrastructure due to lack of tax collection,” said the PM.

Prime Minister in the video assures the nation to guard their wealth and not relegate it to corruption and theft.

The PM confessed that due to meager tax collection the country resorts to applying for loans.

“I pledge to use your tax money on the development of Pakistan rather than looting it, I urge you all to declare your assets and contribute to the national economy, added Khan.

He also clarified that the act would not prove beneficial to the economy but would also free the people from the fear and annoyance that may be caused when accountability institutes take due action against tax evaders.

He revealed that the anti-graft watchdogs and institutes of tax and revenue have gathered the required information to act against those trying to evade taxation, “information has also been acquired from the overseas.”

The Prime Minister urged the citizens to declare their assets by 30th June 2019 and contribute to the growth & prosperity of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently in Medina, Saudi Arabia from where he will head towards Jeddah to appear in the 14th Summit of Origination of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to be held in Makkah on May 31.

