Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Riyadh have reaffirmed its allegiance to further strengthen bilateral relations during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

PM Imran Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince here on Thursday and stressed that the developing relations with Saudi Arabia is a top priority of Pakistan.

The premier said that Riyadh is a trustworthy ally of Islamabad. He also expressed thanks to the crown prince over supporting Pakistan and its interests in difficult times, Radio Pakistan reported.

MBS lauded two-sided efforts for strengthening bilateral ties between both countries besides enhancing cooperation in diverse fields. He further said that the Saudi leadership is keen to provide assistance to Pakistan in all fields.

