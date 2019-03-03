ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his British counterpart Theresa May exchanged views on Pakistan-India escalation in a telephonic conversation held on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The British premier lauded PM Imran Khan’s decision for releasing Indian pilot as a peace gesture. She said that the Islamabad’s move was widely appreciated by the international community as a step forward to maintain regional peace.

May emphasised immediate de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India. She said that the United Kingdom (UK) was in contact with the leadership of both countries to play its due role in defusing tensions between two nuclear states.

PM Khan and Theresa May held discussions over regional scenario after Pulwama attack.

Imran Khan welcomed Theresa May for supporting Pakistan’s stance on efforts to defuse tensions between the neighbouring countries. Moreover, British premier Theresa May accepted PM Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

During a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Emir of Qatar underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India.

He also offered his facilitation for calming tensions between the two nuclear powers.

