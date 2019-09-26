NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a number of important meetings on Thursday (today), as he is in the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will call on PM Khan today at United Nations Headquarters.

As per his schedule, the prime minister would also address the high-level dialogue in Financing for Development at UNHQ. Later, he would co-chair side event with Malaysia on “Environmental stewardship in addressing poverty to achieve sustainable development for all.”

Read More: Pakistan cannot hold dialogue with a fascist Indian regime, PM tells CFR

A meeting between the PM and Vice President of Indonesia Muhammad Jusuf Kalla is also scheduled for today.

The prime minister would be interviewed live today on MSNBC’s show Morning Joe.

Later in the day, he would speak at an event of the Asia Society.

Comments

comments