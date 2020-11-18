PM Imran Khan to visit Afghanistan tomorrow: ambassador

KABUL/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, has said in a statement that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Kabul on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in his Twitter message that the premier will be visiting Kabul tomorrow (Thursday) where he will meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss strengthening of bilateral ties of both countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting Kabul tomorrow for meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss strengthening of bilateral ties ⁦⁦@PakEmbKabul⁩ pic.twitter.com/23f4cCAU56 — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) November 18, 2020

Diplomatic sources told ARY News that it will be the first visit of PM Imran Khan to Afghanistan. During the one-day visit, the premier will be accompanied by a delegation of key ministers.

Sources added that both countries will mull over cooperation to make progress on Afghanistan reconciliation process.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold consultations to further enhance the political, security, trade and economic ties between both countries besides discussing issues related to border crossing and managements.

Earlier on November 13, it was learnt that Imran Khan is likely to pay a one-day visit to Afghanistan next week over the invitation of the Afghan president. However, the date of his visit was not made public due to security reasons.

