PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally inaugurated Torkham Terminal at the border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan which would remain functional for round-the-clock, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Khan, while addressing the ceremony, expressed hopes for early establishment of peace in Afghanistan which would also bring prosperity to the Torkham area.

“This enables the trade activities to Central Asia from the Torkham and Peshawar will become the trade hub of Pakistan besides creating employment after the establishment of trade ties,” said the premier.

“The trade is increased up to 50 per cent only after the opening of the Torkham Terminal and it a historical step to functionalise the border crossing for 24 hours. This would also benefit the states in Central Asia,” he said.

“The country’s economic situation is linked to peace. It is our top priority after getting into power to establish peace in the country and better bilateral ties with neighbouring countries.”

The Torkham border in Khyber district has been opened for twenty-four hours on a trial basis since 2nd of this month.

This decision of the incumbent government is aimed at enhancing trade activities with Afghanistan and facilitating the business community of both countries.

As per sources, from both sides of the border, the countries have increased the number of counters to more than 20 and also deployed additional officials to smoothly continue the trade activities for 24 hours.

While commenting over the suspension of dialogues between United States (US) and Taliban, PM Khan termed it as ‘unfortunate’ development as both parties are near to seal an agreement for Afghanistan peace.

The premier said that he is in favour of the resumption of dialogues between US and Taliban. He added that it would be sorrowful if Taliban skipped to take part in Afghanistan elections. PM Khan said that he will make maximum effort to play part for the resumption of US-Taliban talks.

While slamming the Indian authorities over its tyrannical action in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, PM Khan said New Delhi is now occupied by Hindu extremists of RSS and its policy is completely based on hatred.

The premier rejected possibilities of dialogues with Indian government until it lifts curfew and Article 370 from the occupied valley. He announced to strongly raise the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Comments

comments