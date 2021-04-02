PM Imran Khan rejects normalization of trade ties with India    

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday categorically rejected normalization of trade ties with India and said that it could not happen unless the special constitutional status of the Kashmiris is restored, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a consultative meeting headed by the prime minister to mull over the ECC decision to import cotton and sugar from India, it was decided that the trade ties with the neighbouring country could not be restored unless the constitutional rights subverted by India through revoking Article 370 are restored.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it was their principle stance that trade with India could not be normalized unless the Kashmir issue is resolved.

“Initiating trade ties with India while neglecting the Kashmir issue will give a wrong impression,” he said adding that the ties would not normalize unless Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

“Pakistan has always stressed upon the need that India should create a positive environment for the two countries to move forward,” he said while stressing upon the neighbouring country to review its August 05 decisions.

The prime minister urged the stakeholders to take measures for the import of the commodities from the alternate resources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet rejected on Thursday an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) proposal to allow the import of cotton and sugar from India.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar gave a detailed briefing on yesterday’s decision of the ECC to import sugar and wheat from India.

Sources relayed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed opposed the ECC proposal.

