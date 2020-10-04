Prime Minister Imran Khan turns 68 today

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: #HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan became the top Twitter trend in Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan turned 68 years old today, ARY News reported.

Social media platforms were flooded with birthday wishes for PM Imran Khan as he turned 68 today. Political leaders, celebrities, fans and PTI supports took to social networking platforms to wish the prime minister on his birthday.

 

 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, now the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was born on 5th of October 1952 to a well-off Pashtun family in Mianwali.

He received education from Aitchison College and the Cathedral School in Lahore and then got admission at the Royal Grammar School, Worcester, before completing his education with an undergraduate degree in Economics from Keble College, Oxford University.

Imran Khan made his debut for Pakistan cricket team at the age of 18 during the 1971 English series at Birmingham. He left cricket at the pinnacle of his sports career after the 1992 World Cup. On April 25, 1996, Imran Khan formed his own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

