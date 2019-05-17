ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan for releasing 572 Pakistani prisoners, ARY News reported.

“We value the kind gesture of the United Arab Emirates government,” Imran Khan said in a statement.

He said the measure taken by the UAE government would help in stabilizing the bilateral relations.

On May 16, the United Arab Emirates had agreed to release as many as 572 Pakistani inmates languishing in the country’s prisons, the Foreign Office had said.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had said Pakistan’s mission in Dubai was in touch with the UAE government to speed up the process of their release and deportation.

He had said 50 Pakistanis were deported from the United States (US) a day earlier through a chartered flight.

Dr Faisal had said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a two-day visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from 21st of this month to participate in the SCO meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers. He said the meeting will provide Pakistan an opportunity to highlight its interest in the regional peace and stability.

He had said Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to participate in the SCO Heads of State Meeting being held on 13th and 14th of next month in Bishkek.

