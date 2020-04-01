RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the upgradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Imran said the government stands by the medical staff including doctors and will provide them full protection in the fight against COVID-19.

“Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are in the frontline of a battle against coronavirus,” adding that incumbent govt will provide them all necessary protective equipment to ensure their safety and health.

He said the trend of the pandemic in Pakistan will become more clear in a matter of one week. However, he expressed satisfaction that Pakistan has not witnessed the sort of escalation of cases as has been seen in the western countries.

The prime minister regretted that the health sector was not given preference over the last seven decades.

Earlier, the prime minister visited different sections of the hospital and reviewed the facilities. He was briefed on the facilities available at the hospital. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid was also present on the occasion.

