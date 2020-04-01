Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM inaugurates upgradation project at Rawalpindi hospital, says health workers’ protection top priority

PM Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the upgradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Imran said the government stands by the medical staff including doctors and will provide them full protection in the fight against COVID-19.

“Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are in the frontline of a battle against coronavirus,” adding that incumbent govt will provide them all necessary protective equipment to ensure their safety and health.

He said the trend of the pandemic in Pakistan will become more clear in a matter of one week. However, he expressed satisfaction that Pakistan has not witnessed the sort of escalation of cases as has been seen in the western countries.

The prime minister regretted that the health sector was not given preference over the last seven decades.

Earlier, the prime minister visited different sections of the hospital and reviewed the facilities. He was briefed on the facilities available at the hospital. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid was also present on the occasion.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss situation arising out of Covid-19

Pakistan

1,000-bed field hospital at Lahore Expo Centre becomes functional

ScienceTechnology

‘COVID-19 Care For Media’ application being launched for media personnel

Health

191 in Sukkur quarantine near freedom, preliminary reports show no coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close