ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has favoured the Miyawaki Method for urban forestry and said that he launched urban forestry on the lines of the Japanese technique after its successful experiment in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “I have launched urban forestry on the lines of Miyawaki technique in Japan where the trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser and is the best way to fight pollution.”

The premier announced the first experiment of Miyawaki Method for urban forestry was conducted in Liberty roundabout in 2020, whereas, 50 more sites have been chosen in the Punjab capital.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said during his Lahore visit that urban forests will check air pollution and protect the environment.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the urban forest at Jilani Park in Lahore, PM Imran termed smog a “silent killer”, adding that it reduces 6 to 11 years of a person’s lifespan.

He urged the nation to join tree plantation drive as it is a matter of our children’s future.

The Jilani Park’s Miyawalki Forest is one of the 51 sites being developed in Lahore to revive the city’s green cover and address the issues of pollution particularly smog.

51 sites have been chosen in Lahore to implement the Miyawaki concept whereby a jungle that grew in 50 years previously will now grow in 10 or 20 years, he said, adding, “This is an excellent first step.”

