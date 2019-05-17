ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Ministry of Climate Change to finalise an electric vehicle policy in the next two weeks and present it before the federal cabinet for approval.

He gave these directions while chairing a high level meeting on climate change in Islamabad. The prime minister was informed that the main reason behind environmental pollution in Punjab province is smoke emitted by vehicles.

During the meeting, officials of the ministry stressed the need for promotion of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Besides, they said these vehicles will not only help cut oil import bill but also address issues stemming from climatic changes.

The prime minister was also briefed about the steps taken to combat smog in Punjab province and the impact of climate changes in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

PM Khan emphasised the need for coordination amongst the federal and provincial institutions to respond effectively to any flood like situation in the summer season.

The meeting was informed that a ban will be imposed on the use of plastic bags in the federal capital territory from 14th August this year. Rules and regulations to this effect have already been framed.

Progress made so far on the ten billion tree plantation campaign was also discussed in the meeting.

