ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday paid tribute to the 10 martyrs of Pakistan armed forces who sacrificed their lives during two terrorist attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan.

In a statement on Twitter, PM Khan said: “I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe.”

“My condolences & prayers go to the families of the10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today,” he said.

I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe. My condolences & prayers go to the families of the10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 27, 2019

Earlier today, during two separate attacks by terrorists in Balochistan and North Waziristan, a total of 10 personnel of Pakistan Army were martyred.

Director-General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor reported that six Pakistan army soldiers were martyred near Pak-Afghan border area while four personnel sacrificed their lives in Balochistan “for peace in the region.”

He further wrote in his tweet: “While [the] security of tribal areas has been improved, with efforts now focused to solidify [the] border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilize Bln [Balochistan]. Their efforts shall IA fail.”

Shahadat of 6 sldrs on Pak-Afg Bdr & 4 in Bln is the sacrifice Pakistan making for peace in the region. While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Bln. Their efforts shall IA fail. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 27, 2019

According to the ISPR, the first incident took place when the soldiers were on regular duty patrolling of the border near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan near the Pak-Afghan border.

