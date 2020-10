PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Friday to wish US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s early recovery from COVID-19, ARY News reported.

“Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19,” PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message.

Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2020

US President Donald Trump said early Friday morning that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” he tweeted.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The first lady tweeted: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Earlier, the US president said he was beginning a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump said in a tweet.

Earlier, in an interview on Fox News, Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had been tested for the virus and would know the results later on Thursday or Friday.

