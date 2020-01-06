PM Imran Khan launches ‘Zindagi’ mobile app to counter narcotics

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a mobile-based application ‘Zindagi’ which provides necessary information for stopping the flow of narcotics and drug addiction across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Zindagi mobile application is being considered as an important development in measures to counter the spread of narcotics and drug addiction.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the launching ceremony of the mobile application, said the life of our youth is being destroyed through drugs and the federal government is making all-out efforts to eradicate the scourge.

The premier appreciated the launching of an awareness book on drugs and said that the application should also be introduced to schools across the country for giving the youth knowledge and awareness about of disastrous outcomes of the narcotics.

He added that the usage narcotics usually starts from school and the drug addicts involved in other crimes as well.

PM Khan has also highlighted the rise in child abuse cases in the country. To this, he urged the authorities to raise social awareness to end the menace.

The launching ceremony was addressed by Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi. He said that drug peddlers are enemies of the society and the usage of narcotics in educational institutions is alarming. He urged for giving awareness to the young generation about the hazards of narcotics.

Comments

comments