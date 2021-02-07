Imran Munyar appointed as MD SSGC

KARACHI: Imran Munyar has been appointed as new managing director (MD) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the SSGC spokesperson, the approval of the appointment of Mr Imran was given by the board of directors.

It is to be noted that for the first time in the last five years, a permanent MD has been deputed at SSGC.

After an abundance of consumers filed complaints against overbilling by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in gas utility charges, last week, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had authorized Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) to inspect meter readings and determine if there’s a discrepancy.

According to the details reported on the matter, OGRA has brought in HDIP to oversee the complaints made by consumers and inspect if indeed there’s an anomaly in gas consumed and bill charged.

